Williams Financial LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1,073.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $301.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.89. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.