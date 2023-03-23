Williams Financial LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.23% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 76,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,467. The stock has a market cap of $805.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

