Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $173.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

