WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.79

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 53766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $536.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

