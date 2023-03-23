Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,761.92

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,761.92 ($33.92) and traded as low as GBX 2,723 ($33.44). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,789 ($34.25), with a volume of 339,792 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.42) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.68) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,459.29 ($42.48).

The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -358.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,764.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

