World Mobile Token Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $69.49 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00061184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018434 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000192 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,476,703 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

