WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.42

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $285.70 million and approximately $16.42 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.01190627 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.73 or 0.01517816 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02872728 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.

