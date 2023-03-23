Wright Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 237,000 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

