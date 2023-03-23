Wright Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,189,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.75. The company has a market cap of $270.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

