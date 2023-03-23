X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

