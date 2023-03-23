Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Xerox worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

