XYO Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $67.66 million and $1.93 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00523347 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $5,533,669.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

