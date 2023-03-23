YES WORLD (YES) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

