yOUcash Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $133.82 million and $617,156.77 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00363310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.93 or 0.26406645 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010314 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

