Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,061.32

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,061.32 ($13.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.51). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.51), with a volume of 13,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £366.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,824.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.17.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

