Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.04. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.