Zacks Research Comments on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,534 shares of company stock worth $12,447,617 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.