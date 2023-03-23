Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as low as C$2.05. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 22,715 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$208.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
