Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 331,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,124. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

