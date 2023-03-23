Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.06

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 466105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,264,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,448,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.