Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.