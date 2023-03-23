Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

