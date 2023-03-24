0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Cap of $194.11 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $194.11 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00358573 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.05 or 0.26062350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010179 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

