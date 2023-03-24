11,123 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $114.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.