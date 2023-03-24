111,401 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

