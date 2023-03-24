1,368 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

PPA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 11,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

