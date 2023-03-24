1,600 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.93. 844,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,554. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

