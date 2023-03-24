16,600 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of WM opened at $150.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

