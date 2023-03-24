1peco (1PECO) Price Up 35.1% This Week

1peco (1PECO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and $2,214.25 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00357497 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.46 or 0.25984115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010149 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

