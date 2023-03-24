1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.96 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $2,180.97 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

