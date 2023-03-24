2,200 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,635,000 after buying an additional 559,315 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 625,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,655. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

