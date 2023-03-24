22,276 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Bought by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $174,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

