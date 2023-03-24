3,069 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 11,466,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,634,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

