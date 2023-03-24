41,665 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 79,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.31. 327,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

