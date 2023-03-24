440,029 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,000. Comcast comprises about 2.9% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,129,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850,998. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

