4,681 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.86. 1,925,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,963. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

