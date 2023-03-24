485,308 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.68. 122,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,738. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

