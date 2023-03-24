4,882 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Exelon by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 318,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 241,396 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.
Insider Activity
Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. 1,221,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,597. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts, The Case For Upside and Dividends
- Micron Action Comes To A Simmer Ahead Of Q2 Results
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.