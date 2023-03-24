4J Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

