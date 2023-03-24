4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

