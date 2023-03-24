629 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

GILD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 873,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,350. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

