75 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.89. The stock had a trading volume of 431,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

