800 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum China by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:YUMC traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.24. 450,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

