826 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.1 %

WTW stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.69. 79,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day moving average is $231.69. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

