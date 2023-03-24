89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.03

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 2556933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 136.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 62.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

