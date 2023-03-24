98,796 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

