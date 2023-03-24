ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $4,163.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00202045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,271.42 or 1.00041873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003279 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,460.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.