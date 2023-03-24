ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Acquires 159 Shares

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($183.54).

On Friday, February 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 167 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.30 ($184.58).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 190 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($184.33).

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.05. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

