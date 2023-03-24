ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Acquires 159 Shares

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($183.54).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 167 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.30 ($184.58).
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 190 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($184.33).

ActiveOps Price Performance

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.05. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

ActiveOps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

