Activest Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

