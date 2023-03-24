Activest Wealth Management Buys 414 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.60. 8,700,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

