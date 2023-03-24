Activest Wealth Management Has $211,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,671 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 567,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,902. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.